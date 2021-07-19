Stacks (STX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.49 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $29.49 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00099570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00148515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,183,126,052 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

