Stadium Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the quarter. Ames National accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Ames National worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ames National by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ames National by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its position in Ames National by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ames National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,019. The company has a market cap of $212.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Ames National Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.