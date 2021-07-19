Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMP opened at $43.15 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,797,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

