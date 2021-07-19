Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,780 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 6.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $246,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 119,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 141.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

