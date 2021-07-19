Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $141.45 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Steadfast Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,023 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $141,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $7.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.73. The stock had a trading volume of 50,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,530. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

