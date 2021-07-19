Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $78.97 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,606 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $78,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,837,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,166 shares of company stock worth $25,201,984. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.00.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $710.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $700.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $554.26 and a 12 month high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

