Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,655 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

PNC opened at $183.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

