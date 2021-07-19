Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles R. Schwab sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $7,824,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,569,007 shares of company stock valued at $115,164,424. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

