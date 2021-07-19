Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.16.

American Express stock opened at $170.01 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.