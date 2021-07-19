Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $598,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,834. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

