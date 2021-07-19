Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 811 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

GSY stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

