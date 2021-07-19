Stephen K. M.D. Klasko Sells 9,531 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) insider Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 9,531 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30.

Stephen K. M.D. Klasko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $390.32 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

