stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $40.28 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,863.61 or 0.06072291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00098511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00147852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,717.51 or 1.00088316 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 645,755 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

