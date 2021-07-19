Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 50,981.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 103,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

STC stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

