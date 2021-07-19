Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $2,346,000. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.56 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,113,350.00. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $3,769,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

