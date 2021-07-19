Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.11 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

