Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,909 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

