Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,820 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CAE by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after buying an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CAE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,020,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after buying an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $79,964,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAE opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

