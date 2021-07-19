Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

