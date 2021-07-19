StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.77

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.77 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 9212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in StoneCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
