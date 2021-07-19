StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.77

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.77 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 9212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in StoneCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

