SUKU (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. SUKU has a total market cap of $19.73 million and $159,299.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUKU has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

