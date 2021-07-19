Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.64

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,975,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.