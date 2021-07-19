SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 95,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 36,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.