Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. National Bankshares increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.19.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$26.47 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

