Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,354,589.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,302 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $1,330,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.