SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

SPCB opened at $1.27 on Thursday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

