Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $134.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.45 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $27.25. 836,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

