Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth $5,755,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Surgalign by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. Analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

