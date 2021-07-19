Susquehanna Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $45.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.81.

DAL opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,143,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

