S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 61.2% in June

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

