S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) versus AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Critical Survey

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -25.58% -29.72% -13.96% AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for S&W Seed and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

S&W Seed presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.09%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $79.58 million 1.62 -$19.67 million ($0.55) -6.36 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

AppHarvest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Summary

S&W Seed beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

