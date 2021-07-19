Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.51 or 0.00770624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,854,480 coins and its circulating supply is 13,828,447 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

