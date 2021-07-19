Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.01. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.