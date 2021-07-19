Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 570,441 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 765,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,441 shares during the period. Futu comprises about 3.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $121,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $128.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

