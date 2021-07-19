Sylo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $210,860.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market cap of $9.90 million and $210,860.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.