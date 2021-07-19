Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $94,779,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $83,517,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 87,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

