T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.27. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

