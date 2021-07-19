Tairen Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,600 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000. Lam Research makes up about 0.7% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Lam Research stock opened at $579.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $625.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

