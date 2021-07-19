Tairen Capital Ltd Has $58.86 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Tairen Capital Ltd increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,019,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,394 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 6.7% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $58,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 779,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47,072 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

