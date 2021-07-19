Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Talend were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $65.65 on Monday. Talend S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

