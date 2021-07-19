Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of TVE opened at C$2.28 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$928.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90. Also, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,665 shares of company stock valued at $58,563.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

