Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TH. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

TH opened at $3.30 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 247,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

