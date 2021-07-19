TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CGBD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. 5,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 63,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

