TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.73. 40,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,484. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.19. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

