TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

