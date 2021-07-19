Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,075,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 72.5% of Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $561,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $531.59. 136,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,973. The stock has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.87. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.67.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

