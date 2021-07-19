Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

