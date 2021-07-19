Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.