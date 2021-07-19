Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

