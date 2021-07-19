TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $137.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TFI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.53.

TFII stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

